How Kate Middleton Could Step Into Princess Diana's Royal Shoes After Queen's Death

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already received new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son King Charles III's ascension to the throne. But could they be getting another?
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall—titles previously held by his father and Queen Consort Camilla—there's a chance William and Kate could soon adopt the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, too.
It's not a given that the duke and duchess will pick up those titles as they're not hereditary. While the Prince of Wales' official website notes "there is no automatic succession to the title," it also says that "it is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne."
Ultimately, the decision for William to adopt the title will made by Charles, as the website notes "the title becomes merged in the Crown and is renewed only at the Sovereign's pleasure."
The queen named Charles Prince of Wales on July 26, 1958 when he was 9 years old, making him the 21st person to hold the title. Princess Diana took on the title of Princess of Wales when she married him on July 29, 1981. They divorced on Aug. 28, 1996, but Diana kept her title as Princess of Wales. She died following a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
Kate—who wed William on April 29, 2011—has previously spoken about her admiration of Diana. "I would love to have met her," she told ITV News during the couple's engagement interview in 2010, "and she's obviously an inspirational woman to look up to."
Charles became king after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. In a statement, the King mourned her death, calling her "a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he shared. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Before her passing, the queen expressed her desire for the public to support Charles and Camilla—who wed on April 9, 2005—when he becomes king, specifically making it clear she wanted Camilla to bear the Queen Consort title.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said in a February statement, "and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."