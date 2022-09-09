How Kate Middleton Could Step Into Princess Diana's Royal Shoes After Queen's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already received new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son King Charles III's ascension to the throne. But could they be getting another?

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall—titles previously held by his father and Queen Consort Camilla—there's a chance William and Kate could soon adopt the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, too.

It's not a given that the duke and duchess will pick up those titles as they're not hereditary. While the Prince of Wales' official website notes "there is no automatic succession to the title," it also says that "it is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne."

Ultimately, the decision for William to adopt the title will made by Charles, as the website notes "the title becomes merged in the Crown and is renewed only at the Sovereign's pleasure."