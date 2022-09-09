Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch.

Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy and role as a great-grandmother on Instagram.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," Edo wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of press and official photos of the queen. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Edo, who also has a son from a previous relationship, continued, "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted."

The queen's death occurred just hours after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were concerned about her health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.