Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch.
Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy and role as a great-grandmother on Instagram.
"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," Edo wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of press and official photos of the queen. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."
Edo, who also has a son from a previous relationship, continued, "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted."
The queen's death occurred just hours after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were concerned about her health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.
Following their initial announcement, many members of the Royal family rushed to her most recent home of Balmoral Castle, Scotland, to be by her side. Her eldest son, whose title is now King Charles III, and daughter Princess Anne were able to be with her before she passed, Newsweek and multiple other outlets reported.
Upon news of the queen's declining health, Beatrice's father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, traveled to Balmoral on a plane with Charles' eldest son and heir Prince William, the queen's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Prince Harry, who was in London for the WellChild Awards with his wife, Meghan Markle, also flew to Balmoral.
On Sept. 9, Beatrice, her sister Princess Eugenie—who lives in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 19-month-old son August, and their cousin Zara Tindall—Anne's daughter—traveled to Balmoral to pay their final respects, the BBC reported.
Meanwhile, the sisters' mother and Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also penned an Instagram tribute to the late monarch. "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," she wrote. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth."
The Duchess of York continued, "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."