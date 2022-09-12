20 Years Later, Relive the Most Memorable Moments From the 2002 Emmys

Watch : Tina Fey Talks "SNL" in 2002 - E! Looks Back

20 years ago, TV looked a lot different.

Nobody had ever heard of a streaming service, TiVo was how we recorded our favorite shows and a group of Friends ruled the airwaves.

At the 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards, The West Wing took home its third of four consecutive wins for Outstanding Drama Series, Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts won her first of three consecutive trophies for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Oprah Winfrey took home the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award and Friends won its first—and only!—prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Fresh off the season one finale of American Idol and the first season of The Osbournes, the night also held significance as reality stars and the best and brightest from the world of scripted television mixed and mingled like never before.

Of course, if we're talking about the Emmys, we have to discuss the fashion, as well. It was a red carpet that featured some daring sartorial choices, some baby-faced A-listers and some couples that, sadly, did not stand the test of time.