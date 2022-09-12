20 Years Later, Relive the Most Memorable Moments From the 2002 Emmys

It's been 20 years since shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and The West Wing dominated the 2002 Emmys. To celebrate, take a look back at the winners and best red carpet moments.

By Daniel Trainor Sep 12, 2022 7:00 AMTags
20 years ago, TV looked a lot different.

Nobody had ever heard of a streaming service, TiVo was how we recorded our favorite shows and a group of Friends ruled the airwaves.

At the 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards, The West Wing took home its third of four consecutive wins for Outstanding Drama Series, Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts won her first of three consecutive trophies for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Oprah Winfrey took home the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award and Friends won its first—and only!—prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Fresh off the season one finale of American Idol and the first season of The Osbournes, the night also held significance as reality stars and the best and brightest from the world of scripted television mixed and mingled like never before.

Of course, if we're talking about the Emmys, we have to discuss the fashion, as well. It was a red carpet that featured some daring sartorial choices, some baby-faced A-listers and some couples that, sadly, did not stand the test of time.

Get ready for a hit of nostalgia and keep scrolling for the best moments from the 2002 Emmys.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston won her first and only Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brad Pitt

Jennifer's then-husband, Brad Pitt, accompanied her to the ceremony.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his portrayal of Robert McNamara on HBO's Path to War.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks accepted the award for Outstanding Miniseries for HBO's Band of Brothers, which he co-created with Steven Spielberg.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of Rosa Parks in CBS' The Rosa Parks Story.

SGranitz/WireImage
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for the first season of ABC's Alias.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
Allison Janney

Allison Janney won her third consecutive Emmy for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing, her first in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon

Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon celebrated Saturday Night Live's win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Program.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Paula Abdul

American Idol judge Paula Abdul hit the red carpet just weeks after the season one finale.

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien acted as host for the evening's festivities.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Friends star Courteney Cox and then-husband David Arquette walked the carpet together.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Frances Conroy

Six Feet Under's Frances Conroy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the HBO drama's first season.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Debra Messing

Will & Grace star Debra Messing was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. She would go on to win in 2003.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing made history at the 2002 Emmys, winning two acting trophies in one night: one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The West Wing, the other for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of Judy Shephard in NBC's The Matthew Shephard Story.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall was nominated for her third of five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Sex and the City.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Joan Allen

Joan Allen was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her performance in TNT's The Mists of Avalon.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison

Ellen DeGeneres walked the red carpet with girlfriend Alexandra Hedison. The couple would break up in 2004 after three years of dating.

Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock
Amy Brenneman

Amy Brenneman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on the third season of Judging Amy.

Shutterstock
Doris Roberts

Everybody Loves Raymond's Doris Roberts won her second of three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She would win four trophies in total for her portrayal of Marie Barone.

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock
The Osbournes

After the first season of their reality show The Osbournes became a phenomenon on MTV, Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly presented on the telecast.

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey became the first winner of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Rodriguez/BEI/Shutterstock
The cast of Friends

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc celebrated Friends' win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

