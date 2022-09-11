Revisit the Fashion Week Scandals That Overshadowed the Fabulous Clothes

Watch : Kim Kardashian Explains North's Paris Fashion Week "Stop" Sign

The drama doesn't always lie in the extravagant clothing during Fashion Week.

Over the years, the month-long events—which kick off on Sept. 9 this year with New York Fashion Week and close out on Oct. 4 with Paris Fashion Week—have displayed truly incredible collections from brands such as Chanel, Versace, Brandon Maxwell, Valentino and hundreds more.

And while the purpose of Fashion Week is to showcase fierce, fabulous and fantastical designs, there have been a multitude of major scandals that have, in some cases, overshadowed the clothes.

Perfect example: In 2018, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party in New York dominated the headlines.

A year later, Gigi Hadid fearlessly stopped a catwalk crasher, YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel (a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre), at the Chanel show in Paris. And that same week, while Justin Timberlake attended the Louis Vuitton show with his wife Jessica Biel, he was pranked by Vitalii Sediuk. At the time, the prankster dropped down to the ground and tightly grabbed onto the singer's foot. He was immediately removed afterward.