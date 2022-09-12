Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's New Today Opening Proves They're Daytime's Go-To Girlfriends

Mornings with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just got even brighter.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Today premiered the new opening for the show's fourth hour. As the intro grabbed the attention of viewers, those working on America's feel-good morning show said it's a fresh take on an hour beloved by many.
"It's light, it's modern and you really see their friendship shining through," Today with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones exclusively told E! News. "That's essentially what the show is about. When you see the open, you feel inspired. You see the ladies having fun and I just feel like it's a true reflection of the hour."
Every morning, the Today team brings big stars and sweet surprises to viewers across the country. But perhaps what truly keeps fans coming back is the magic between Hoda and Jenna.
"They are authentic and what you see on TV is who they really are," Talia shared. "Hoda really is an inspiration to be around. Jenna is really the girl that you just want to tell you the truth. She's someone who you know that when you're around her, you're going to have a lot of fun with her. I think the two of them are the combination of the best friends that we all wish we had."
While the talk-show hosts will continue to bring beloved segments like Bobbie's Buzz and Hoda and Jenna's Social Dilemmas from Rockefeller Center in New York, there's a chance the ladies may take their show on the road.
After a successful trip to New Orleans in March, Today is hoping to bring the fourth hour to other cities in the future.
"We're hoping to take the show on the road more than we have in the past," Talia teased, "and really get out there and meet our viewers in person."
Until then, fans can count on Hoda and Jenna's hour to be a reprieve from any drama going on in the world. After all, isn't that what true girlfriends are for?
"This hour is that special time where you can find a time to have these authentic conversations that you would have with your best friend," Talia said. "A moment to find joy, a time to be inspired and a time to just really have a good time. I think a lot of people know that's what the show stands for."
Today With Hoda and Jenna airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC.
