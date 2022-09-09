Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to legally move on from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to online records obtained by E! News on Sept. 9, the supermodel, 31, officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years on Sept. 8 in New York County Supreme Court. This formal step to end her marriage comes just over two months after news of their split first broke.

"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source who recently worked with Emily exclusively told E! News in July. "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."

The I Feel Pretty actress and the producer are parents to Sylvester Apollo Bear, who they welcomed in March 2021. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," Emily announced on Instagram at the time. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."