Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to legally move on from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard.
According to online records obtained by E! News on Sept. 9, the supermodel, 31, officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years on Sept. 8 in New York County Supreme Court. This formal step to end her marriage comes just over two months after news of their split first broke.
"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source who recently worked with Emily exclusively told E! News in July. "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."
The I Feel Pretty actress and the producer are parents to Sylvester Apollo Bear, who they welcomed in March 2021. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," Emily announced on Instagram at the time. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."
Sly's arrival came just three years after Emily and Sebastian tied the knot during a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse.
"Sooo I have a surprise," she told her Instagram followers in Feb. 2018. "I got married today."
While both Emily and Sebastian have not formally discussed their breakup, she has been speaking out about relationship standards on social media in recent months.
In fact, just days ago, Emily addressed the impact of sexism in relationships while responding to a TikTok video. "Under a patriarchy, there's this premise of men 'getting women,' 'getting them,' 'pulling them' like there's something to possess," she shared in part during a Sept. 5 post. "As a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff, I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it."
Instead, Emily noted, those conversations should be focused on having a "reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love."
Page Six was first to reporting the filing.
E! News has reached out to Emily and Sebastian for comment and has not heard back.