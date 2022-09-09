Jennifer Coolidge Gives an Ominous Home Tour in The Watcher Teaser

Watch : Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify

Imagine you find your dream home in the perfect neighborhood—but there's a catch.

In the upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) find themselves in this exact situation when they're shown the house at 657 Boulevard. It's situated in the dreamy area of Westfield, New Jersey and has all the amenities one could hope for, and all for the price of $3.2 million.

However, it's just too good to be true. "After putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming," Netflix teases in the series description. "There's a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock's house and hides in their dumbwaiter."

The logline continues, "There's Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's, who makes them feel like they don't really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don't seem to understand property lines."