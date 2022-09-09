King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Step Out in Public for First Time Since the Queen's Death

King Charles is already embracing his new role as a leader of the United Kingdom.
One day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles joined his wife Camilla for their first public outing as King and Queen Consort.
The couple was photographed outside of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9, viewing flowers and tributes left for Her Majesty and meeting with members of the public.
They were by the Queen's side in Balmoral, Scotland, amid news of her death and returned back to London on Sept. 9. Charles will give a pre-recorded TV address to the public later in the day.
As the Queen's eldest son, Charles became King immediately following her passing at age 96.
Charles, 73, soon paid tribute to the late monarch. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."
He added, "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
As for Camilla, who Charles wed in 2005, Queen Elizabeth explicitly shared her wish for her to be known as the Queen Consort when the time came.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," Elizabeth said in February, "and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Prince William and Kate Middleton are also stepping into new roles, with a title change to match. Their social media accounts have already been updated to reflect their titles as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
