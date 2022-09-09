Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Remain in the U.K. Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying across the pond—for now.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, E! News has learned.
While details about the couple's extended stay have not been disclosed, they're more than likely planning to join the rest of the royal family throughout scheduled events for the next 10 days of mourning.
At the time of the Queen's death, both Harry and Meghan were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London. After Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" about his grandmother's declining health, Harry rushed to her Balmoral Estate in Scotland to be by her side.
Meghan, however, stayed back in England for undisclosed reasons as her husband reunited with his family.
On Sept. 8, the official Twitter account for the Royal Family announced that Her Majesty had passed away at her home in Scotland.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the tweet read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Since the monarch's death, the royal family has honored the Queen by changing the homepage on their website to show a black background with a photo of her sitting on her throne wearing her crown, with the words, "Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022."
Additionally, the avatar for the Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, has been updated to a black and white version of the royal coat of arms.
While Harry and Meghan have not publicly broken their silence surrounding the Queen's death, the couple did honor her by blacking out their Archewell website and writing, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022."