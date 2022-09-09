Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Remain in the U.K. Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying across the pond—for now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, E! News has learned.

While details about the couple's extended stay have not been disclosed, they're more than likely planning to join the rest of the royal family throughout scheduled events for the next 10 days of mourning.

At the time of the Queen's death, both Harry and Meghan were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London. After Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" about his grandmother's declining health, Harry rushed to her Balmoral Estate in Scotland to be by her side.

Meghan, however, stayed back in England for undisclosed reasons as her husband reunited with his family.

On Sept. 8, the official Twitter account for the Royal Family announced that Her Majesty had passed away at her home in Scotland.