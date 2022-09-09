James Corden Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Guiding Light" Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

James Corden is remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.
Hours after Her Majesty's death, the host paid tribute to the queen on the Sept. 8 episode of The Late Late Show.
"I, like the rest of the world, am so sad tonight," he said. "But also, so thankful and grateful to the queen for the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes."
Reflecting on the queen's 70 years on the throne—the longest reign of any British monarch—Corden noted she observed 14 U.S. presidents and 15 U.K. prime ministers, with Prime Minister Liz Truss being appointed just two days before Her Majesty's death.
"We viewed her as immortal, an essential part of the fabric of our world," he said about the queen. "There is, of course, an outpouring of grief and love across the globe. She was universally adored. She represented good in this world, living a life of honor, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the lives of others. But it's always felt as if she was there for all of us."
Corden recalled how the queen "never wavered" and was "never political," noting she "didn't need us to hear her opinions" or post about them on social media.
"It was never for her about her own PR," he added. "And maybe that's why she was as beloved and respected by a president as she was by the guy who lives down the street. And she would treat both of them equally, too. It didn't matter who you were. She was there for you."
Corden also spoke the stability the queen provided in a world full of uncertainty. "There are wars and divisions, fights, all over the globe," he said. "People are dealing with changes in the climate, changes in governments, pandemics. There is squabbling, unrest, bitterness wherever you look. There's so much instability but the queen was always the queen: a guiding light. She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where so often it feels like the floor is shaking."
And her legacy will live on. "Queen Elizabeth was unique," Corden concluded. "Her life's work never to be repeated. Every person at home in the United Kingdom and many across the globe will remember today. They'll remember where they were when they heard the news, news that will change our country forever. We will always celebrate her life, remember what she stood for and we will always be thankful for her sacrifice."
Corden is one of many—including stars, political leaders and mourners around the world—to pay tribute to the queen following her passing.
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. Her passing came hours Buckingham Palace announced that doctors had evaluated the queen that morning and were concerned for her health.
The queen's eldest son, formerly known as Prince Charles, is now king. In a statement, he mourned the death of his "beloved Mother" the queen.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the king said. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."