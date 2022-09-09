King Charles III, Prince Harry and More Royals Leave Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, members of the royal family have officially began departing from Balmoral Castle.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince Harry were among the royals seen leaving Her Majesty's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Their departure comes hours after members of the royal family rushed to be by the Queen's side after Buckingham Palace confirmed her doctors were "concerned" about the state of her health. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, as the royal family confirmed in a statement shared to social media.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," a statement from their official Twitter account read Sept. 8. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Per Sky News, the Duke of Sussex has also landed at Heathrow in London.
Moments after her passing, King Charles shared a few words honoring his mother's legacy.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement read. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth," he continued. "And by countless people around the world."
He concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
King Charles will deliver a speech addressing the nation on Sept. 9.