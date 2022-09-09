Remembering Eliza Fletcher: Hundreds Complete Liza's Run in Memphis to Honor Late Teacher

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Eliza Fletcher's legacy lives on in her local community.

Hundreds ran through Memphis streets on Sept. 9 as part of an event to honor the late kindergarten teacher.

The event, titled Let's Finish Liza's Run, comes after Eliza Fletcher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5 after being kidnapped three days earlier while out on a jog, according to the city's police department.

The run began around 6:20am and stretched 8.2 miles along a path Fletcher would regularly run. Coordinators wrote on Facebook that they "created this run as way to honor Liza and cope with our own feelings."

"Our goal is to stand up for the women in the Mid South," the event's Facebook page read, "and emphasize that women should be able to safely run any time of day."

Authorities were alerted of Fletcher's disappearance on Sept. 2 after the teacher did not return home from her morning run. In a missing persons alert, police said that Fletcher had been approached by an individual during her run and "forced into an SUV."