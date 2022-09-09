See How Harry Styles Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Concert Hours After Her Death

Watch : Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles left it all on stage for Queen Elizabeth II.

Hours after news surfaced that Her Majesty had died at her Balmoral Estate, the "As It Was" singer, 28, honored her while performing on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," the British artist told the crowd in the arena Sept. 8 as everyone cheered and clapped. "Thank you, Madison Square Garden."

Harry's sweet gesture comes after the Royal Family's Twitter account shared that the Queen had passed away at her home in Scotland at the age of 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the tweet read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The monarch died hours after Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" about her declining health and recommended that she "remain under medical supervision." The announcement prompted several of her family members, including Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III, to rush to Balmoral to be by her side.