Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $10 Dry Skin Gel With Over 9,900 Five-Star Reviews

Nobody loves dealing with dry, flaky skin. When you have sensitive skin, finding products that work and won't cause a reaction can be such a struggle. Thanks to Amazon, we found a dry skin gel that numerous shoppers say works wonders at keeping your skin moisturized, while also being gentle enough for sensitive skin. It has over 9,900 five-star reviews, and it's less than $10.

The Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is a deeply moisturizing product made to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and restore dry skin. It's has a gel-to-oil texture that's said to absorb easily, and is made with ingredients such as lavender oil, sunflower seed oil, calendula extract and rosemary oil to soothe, repair, invigorate and provide extra boosts of hydration. According to reviewers, it has a very light scent that's barely noticeable. You can use it on dry spots, cracks and flaky skin.

This Dry Skin Gel comes from the same line as the best-selling Bio-Oil Skincare Oil with over 64,000 five-star reviews. Numerous reviewers have used both and were happy with the results. So if you're a fan of the body oil, you'll want to try the gel as well.

