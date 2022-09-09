Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $10 Dry Skin Gel With Over 9,900 Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nobody loves dealing with dry, flaky skin. When you have sensitive skin, finding products that work and won't cause a reaction can be such a struggle. Thanks to Amazon, we found a dry skin gel that numerous shoppers say works wonders at keeping your skin moisturized, while also being gentle enough for sensitive skin. It has over 9,900 five-star reviews, and it's less than $10.
The Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is a deeply moisturizing product made to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and restore dry skin. It's has a gel-to-oil texture that's said to absorb easily, and is made with ingredients such as lavender oil, sunflower seed oil, calendula extract and rosemary oil to soothe, repair, invigorate and provide extra boosts of hydration. According to reviewers, it has a very light scent that's barely noticeable. You can use it on dry spots, cracks and flaky skin.
This Dry Skin Gel comes from the same line as the best-selling Bio-Oil Skincare Oil with over 64,000 five-star reviews. Numerous reviewers have used both and were happy with the results. So if you're a fan of the body oil, you'll want to try the gel as well.
Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel
The Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel contains vitamins and essential oils known for soothing, cleansing and locking in moisture. According to the brand, the gel was made to be easily absorbed and is clinically proven to improve dry skin for all skin types. It also works to protect the skin's natural moisture barrier. Reviewers say a little goes a long way, so one jar should last you a good while. There are multiple sizes to choose from, and prices start at $6 for a 1.7 fl oz. jar, while a 3.4 fl oz. jar costs just under $10.
"Love to put this on after sunbathing and showering. Makes your skin feel so smooth. Dried out feeling no more! Works great on kids with dry skin also. Satisfied customer here!"
"This stuff is awesome. i'm very expressive and make lots of facial expressions without realizing it, therefore I have prominent forehead wrinkles for a 21-year-old. I put this stuff on my forehead each night and it helps a lot!! I've also heard that it works great on stretch marks! Amazing."
"I've been using this oil for years. I have very sensitive skin and this oil is fantastic as a body moisturizer. The scent is very light to nonexistent."
"I have seriously dry, peeling, and flaky skin after having a major surgical procedure on my leg. I've tried multiple therapeutic creams and lotions, none of which worked. OMG! The dramatic difference in my skin was unbelievable. One application and my skin is no longer flaking and peeling. Best dry skin product ever!"
"I have excessively dry skin and eczema. I was really impressed with this stuff. Not only did it moisturize my skin, it left it baby soft. I usually have to scrub and exfoliate to get this soft. It does have a light medicinal smell, but that's easily covered with perfume or cologne."
"I've tried so many products for the bumps on the back of my legs, and this has been the only product that helps the dry skin behind my legs. My legs haven't been smoother. It's worth every penny!"
"Game changer. I always loved Bio-Oil, but this gel is less messy and works equally as well. Love it! I can even use a tiny bit on my face and it doesn't cause breakouts. It's my new favorite."
"This stuff is AMAZING! A little goes a long way and my skin is super soft. If you put it on at night, your feet will still be soft in the morning. A must buy! 10 stars!"
