What the Cast of Breaking Amish Is Up to Now

Ten years ago, the stars of TLC's Breaking Amish left the farm for New York City. Here's what they are up to in 2022.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 09, 2022
Rumspringa break forever?

Breaking Amish premiered ten years ago on Sept. 9, with TLC's cameras following five Anabaptist (four Amish and one Mennonite) as they left their friends and family on the farm behind for New York City to experience life outside of their Amish communities. It was like The Real World, but with bonnets and buggy rides.

The show—which starred Abe Schmucker, Jeremiah Raber, Kate Stoltz, Sabrina High and Rebecca Byler—quickly turned into a hit, with the first season becoming TLC's best performing freshman series ever at the time. Breaking Amish would go on to air three more seasons, heading to Florida and Los Angeles before ending its four-year run with an entirely new cast in Brooklyn. 

So, what happened to the five OG stars? In honor of the 10th anniversary, we decided to check in on the cast members who were the first to break Amish.

Find out what the cast of Breaking Amish is up to now:

Kate Stoltz

The aspiring model became a fashion designer!

The bishop's daughter left her Amish community behind to pursue a career in modeling, saying goodbye to her bonnet when she posed for Maxim magazine in 2014.

Stoltz then attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, going on to intern for Jason Wu and Cynthia Rowley before launching her own clothing line, Kate Stoltz NYC. "Because of her personal desire to minimize her own impact on the earth," her website states, "Kate Stoltz is dedicated to providing high quality, sustainable clothing for her clients with the smallest environmental impact possible."

While she is no longer Anabaptist, the 31-year-old is still close with her Amish family members.

"The gratitude I have that my Amish family, who still welcomes me with open arms regardless of monumental disagreements about religion and political views, will last my lifetime," she wrote on Twitter in August. "The moments I have with them are vital to my happiness and mental health."

Jeremiah Raber

At 32, Jeremiah was the oldest cast member, considered the show's "bad boy" and had three children from a previous marriage that ended the year before Breaking Amish premiered.

In 2016, Jeremiah married Carmela Raber, though the pair briefly split the following year. In April 2022, Carmela filed a restraining order against Jeremiah, according to multiple reports. Jeremiah confirmed the couple was no longer together in a May 2 Instagram post.

The 42-year-old is currently living in Ohio and selling Tupperware. 

Sabrina Burkholder

Adopted from Puerto Rico, Sabrina was the only Mennonite member of the original Breaking Amish cast. After her time on the series, Sabrina struggled with drug addiction, and, after a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, the 36-year-old entered rehab and has been sober since.

"People say I don't look like the same person; that's because I'm not," Sabrina captioned a June 2021 Instagram post about her transformation. "Active addiction on the left and recovery on the right. Jesus [did his] work and I'm so grateful." The reality star said her survival was a miracle, pointing out, "They only had two Narcan on them; had I needed another, I wouldn't be here."

Currently living in Pennsylvania, Sabrina has two daughters—Oakley, 7, and Arianna, 5—from a previous relationship, and shares three children with her boyfriend Jethro Nolt: Son Zekiah, 3, and daughters, Skylar, 2, and Kalani, 12 months. In August 2022, Sabrina revealed her 70-pound weight loss on Instagram. 

Abe and Rebecca

Abe and Rebecca tied the knot in the season one finale, going on to reveal they were looking to join a Christian church. During the reunion, Rebecca shot down rumors that she and Abe were already married before the show began filming.

"[Fans] can believe whatever they want, but if they want to know, they can watch the show. If they don't want to believe, they don't have to believe it," she said. "That's my opinion. I don't give a s–t what anybody thinks. People have to discuss our lives so much that we can't even have our own life anymore. They're making us out to be somebody I don't even know."

The couple welcomed their daughter Malika in 2014, who joined big sister Kayla, Rebecca's 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. The family currently lives in Pennsylvania and Rebecca and Abe will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24.

Abe Schmucker

While he's not on social media, the 32-year-old has been working as a truck drive after leaving the show in 2017.

Rebecca Byler-Schmucker

The 30-year-old is a stay-at-home mom and regularly posts about her family on social media, including updates on Abe's mother, Mary, who was featured on the series.

