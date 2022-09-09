What the Cast of Breaking Amish Is Up to Now

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Rumspringa break forever?

Breaking Amish premiered ten years ago on Sept. 9, with TLC's cameras following five Anabaptist (four Amish and one Mennonite) as they left their friends and family on the farm behind for New York City to experience life outside of their Amish communities. It was like The Real World, but with bonnets and buggy rides.

The show—which starred Abe Schmucker, Jeremiah Raber, Kate Stoltz, Sabrina High and Rebecca Byler—quickly turned into a hit, with the first season becoming TLC's best performing freshman series ever at the time. Breaking Amish would go on to air three more seasons, heading to Florida and Los Angeles before ending its four-year run with an entirely new cast in Brooklyn.

So, what happened to the five OG stars? In honor of the 10th anniversary, we decided to check in on the cast members who were the first to break Amish.