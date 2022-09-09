Luke Evans Explains Why the Beauty and the Beast Spin-Off Series Is Taking a “Little Longer”

Watch : Luke Evans Gushes Over Live-Action "Beauty & the Beast"

No one says no to Gaston.

Luke Evans, who played the slick villain in 2017's Beauty and the Beast, has an update on his Disney+ spin-off series with LeFou (Josh Gad)—and be sure to give five hurrahs and twelve hip-hips, because it's still happening.

"It's been put on hold," he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sept. 8. "We just wanna make sure that it is absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little longer to finesse certain pieces of it, then that's what we're going to do because this is a very important legacy."

Evans said the creators want to "honor" the characters with "the best story we can possibly deliver," but it "is gonna happen" at "some point in the near future."

He added that the spin-off will focus on how Gaston and LeFou met and became the duo that we see in Beauty and the Beast, a concept that "opened up several cans of worms."