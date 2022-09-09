A History of the Looks That Crowned Queen Elizabeth II a True Fashion Icon

In addition to being the longest-reigning monarch in British history and a respected global figure, Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8, was a fashion icon. Look back at her style evolution.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 09, 2022 6:00 AMTags
FashionRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesE! Insider

When it came to Queen Elizabeth II's style, it was always a case of fashion royalty meets real royalty.

While Her Majesty, who passed away on Sept. 8, will be remembered for having the longest reign in British history and a life dedicated to service, her legacy will also include her history as a style icon. Whether she was wearing a gorgeous gown and jewel-encrusted tiara for a banquet or a monochromatic coat-and-hat combination for a public engagement, the 96-year-old monarch caught the attention of fashion lovers across the globe.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said in The Queen at 90 documentary about Her Majesty's colorful ensembles. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Queen Elizabeth II also knew the value of a good accessory and was frequently spotted with her signature pearls, gloves, Launer handbag and Anello & Davide shoes.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

Throughout her reign, the Queen was loyal to British designers, wearing pieces by Norman Hartnell and Stewart Parvin to name a few. She also occasionally used fashion to convey a subtle message, such as through the addition of a meaningful brooch or pieces selected to pay homage to a particular country she was visiting on tour.

In Her Majesty's memory, here's a look back at her fashion evolution over the years.

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1944

The then 18-year-old Princess wore a floral frock to present a trophy cup treat on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
1944

The future Queen delighted in Christmas play for the family.

Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1947

Princess Elizabeth sported a smart double-breasted coat before boarding a Royal Navy aircraft en route to South Africa.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1947

Princess Elizabeth looked breathtaking on Nov. 20, 1947, the day she wed the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1947

The then Princess married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in a sweeping Norman Hartnell gown. The dress featured embroidered white satin, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1947

Because England was still rationing clothing in 1947, Princess Elizabeth used ration coupons to purchase the material for her dress.

REX USA/Associated Newspapers
1947

The then Princess wore an embellished gown and fur stole to the Official Postal Address of Apsley House in London.

Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images
1948

Princess Elizabeth joined her father King George VI at the Derby at Epsom wearing a skirt suit, fascinator and ankle-strap pumps.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1948

The then princess attended the International Wool Secretariat Exhibition in London sporting a trim skirt suit, hat and white gloves.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1952

Queen Elizabeth II attended a Royal film performance at Leicester Square in London wearing a two-tone gown and matching gloves.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
1953

Queen Elizabeth II posed in full royal garb (scepter included) during her Coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. She was 25.

Central Press/Getty Images
1953

Queen Elizabeth II wore another gown by Norman Hartnell, the designer behind the royal's white satin wedding dress, for her Coronation ceremony.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1954

The Queen sported a waist-cinching white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, Australia. She complemented her look with a wide-brim hat, matching white gloves and parasol.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1954

Queen Elizabeth attended an event in Australia alongside Prince Philip wearing a peach-hued gown, crown and diamond necklace.

Derek Berwin/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1956

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret—both wearing structured fit-and-flare frocks—left St. Margaret's church in London after attending a wedding for the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Kathryn Stanley.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1957

Former President Richard Nixon, who was vice president at the time, escorted the Queen—who wore an embroidered gown, fur stole and white gloves—to an event during her first visit to America in October 1957.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1958

The Queen donned a long fur-trimmed coat at Westminster Abbey in London, where she unveiled a memorial to the Civil Services of the Crown in India.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1958

Queen Elizabeth II wore a fitted trench coat in Crawley, England after attending the opening of Gatwick Airport with her husband Prince Philip.

Popperfoto/Getty Images
1959

Her Majesty stood arm-in-arm with her daughter Princess Anne, wearing a rosy floral skirt suit, pearls and black pumps.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1960

The Queen wore another Norman Hartnell—this time a beaded white confection—to a film premiere.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1960

The monarch struck a pose with her pups in a smart emerald-green skirt suit.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1960

Queen Elizabeth II took in a sporting event at the Racecourse for the Oaks Stakes in Surrey, England sporting a yellow skirt, buttoned cape and matching hat.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1963

The Queen kept warm in a military green windbreak at an outdoor event.

Fox Photos/Getty Images
1972

Queen Elizabeth II and The Queen Mother arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding in printed ensembles and cocktail hats.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1973

The Queen stepped out in royal style—donning an embroidered gown, fur stole and diamond crown—for a premiere on London's West End.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1975

Queen Elizabeth II met with children during her state visit to Mexico in a charming, yellow polka-dot dress and matching head wrap.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1977

Her Majesty was all smiles during an outdoor event in a printed green dress and floral-adorned topper.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1977

The Queen sported royal garb—naturally—for a palace portrait.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
1979

Queen Elizabeth II went for a lady in red look (with a long skirt to adhere to the customs of her hosts) on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1980

The queen donned a green coat and dress (and matching hat, of course) for a military engagement in 1980.

photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Writer & Comedian David A. Arnold

3

Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Generosity After Divorce

4

Inside the Queen's Complicated Relationship With Princess Diana

5

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

Latest News

A History of the Looks That Crowned Queen Elizabeth II a Fashion Icon

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $8 Deals From It Cosmetics, Tula & More Today Only

Hear what Louis Tomlinson Thinks of a One Direction Reunion

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Pay Tribute

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Royal Titles

Yellowstone Spin-Off: Meet the Duttons Cast for 1923

NFL Honors Queen Elizabeth II With Moment of Silence