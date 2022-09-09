Why Christine Quinn Believes There’s No Shame in Asking for Help

Christine Quinn is sharing sage advice on how to be a boss bitch.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former Selling Sunset star—who recently left the Netflix reality TV series after five seasons—opened up about why it's important to not feel ashamed to ask for help.
"There will be moments where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I really can't do this.' But it's all about having a really great support system," Christine said. "It's OK to ask for help. I found myself not wanting to ask for help in the beginning of my career because it came across weak. But asking for help is not a sign of weakness—it means you want to do your job better and you want to be better as a person."
The How to Be a Boss B*tch author continued, "I've learned to surround myself with great people who hold me accountable, but who will also help me if I'm drowning. And I will help them in return."
Christine isn't just talking the talk either.
As she kicks off New York Fashion Week, the reality TV star explained that she's supporting those who have shown their love for her from the very beginning.
"People want to be there for you when you're doing well, but it's the people that were there for you from the start that you really want to embrace," she expressed. "That's why Fashion Week is so important to me because there's a lot of brands and a lot of people who, on season one of Selling Sunset, embraced me and they had no clue who I was."
Although Christine didn't name-drop those labels or designers, she did note that it's special to work with them again, especially now that she's reached a certain level of fame.
"It's nice to collaborate with those brands and have a great relationship," she added. "It's very symbiotic."
Considering the 33-year-old is known for her bright and bold style, there's no denying she's in her element during NYFW. In fact, Christine explained that she excels at creative direction in the fashion realm.
"I'm not saying I want to be Kanye [West], but I basically want to be Kanye," she teased. "I have such a great vision and I'm able to execute, so I definitely want to do more runway. I want to work with a lot of brands, but also from conception to visualization to design to execution to full looks. That's really what I want to focus on."
It's safe to say she's certainly in the right place!
—Reporting by Amanda Williams.