Why Christine Quinn Believes There’s No Shame in Asking for Help

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares How Haters FUEL Her Success

Christine Quinn is sharing sage advice on how to be a boss bitch.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former Selling Sunset star—who recently left the Netflix reality TV series after five seasons—opened up about why it's important to not feel ashamed to ask for help.

"There will be moments where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I really can't do this.' But it's all about having a really great support system," Christine said. "It's OK to ask for help. I found myself not wanting to ask for help in the beginning of my career because it came across weak. But asking for help is not a sign of weakness—it means you want to do your job better and you want to be better as a person."

The How to Be a Boss B*tch author continued, "I've learned to surround myself with great people who hold me accountable, but who will also help me if I'm drowning. And I will help them in return."