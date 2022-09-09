Here's How Christine Quinn Thinks Selling Sunset Will Fare Without Her

Christine Quinn is closing the deal on her time on Selling Sunset.
The real estate and fashion mogul discussed her exit exclusively to E! News in her first interview since the news broke on Aug. 17. Quinn called her departure a "natural progression" into her work with RealOpen, a crypto-based brokerage she opened with husband Christian Richard.
"I think that it was something that had been in the works for so long," she explained. "You know, my husband and I have been working on RealOpen for so long, you know? It was a year and a half in the making. So in my mind, I was already checked out."
But that doesn't mean Quinn will be watching the next chapter of Selling Sunset. Though she remains friends with her former coworkers Chelsea Lazkani and Maya Vander, as well as upcoming cast members Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, Quinn said she thinks season six of the show will "bomb."
"I think that people tune in to see the original characters that were a part of the show, and that was the five girls from season one," she explained. "Throughout the seasons, they started adding and adding and adding, and by that, it dilutes the recipe. Now they have the sauce, but the recipe is not the same, you know? It's gonna be like, owning your favorite pizzeria and you're like 'God, I love that Bolognese.' And then the chef goes on vacation to France, and you're like, 'Oh s--t, this is like a s---ty, watered-down version of the Bolognese that I used to like.'"
"It's just my opinion," she continued. "It's like you watched the Sex and the City remake and you're like, 'Where the f--k is Samantha?' It just doesn't work."
In episode 10 of season five, fellow realtor Emma Hernan told Mary Fitzgerald and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim that rival Quinn offered one of her clients $5,000 to not work with her. Quinn vehemently denied this accusation in the same episode, noting, "There's absolutely no truth to this. I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me."
While things may be tense between Quinn and some of her former co-stars, she's since revealed that she's friendly with cast members from Selling the OC, which premiered Aug. 24. Though she hasn't yet watched the series because she doesn't "want my perception to be skewed by a falsified version of events," Quinn said she's spoken with agents who've reached out to her because they feel they've been "exploited."
"Basically, I'll just tell them, 'Listen, you can say no, it's OK to say no,'" she recalled. "You have to set boundaries, because they will push you to do things that make you feel uncomfortable or that you don't want to do, and it's OK to say no. And I think they just needed to hear that from me."
E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment and has not heard back.
Seasons one through five of Selling Sunset are now available to stream on Netflix.