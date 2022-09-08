Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School

Coco Austin filmed herself dropping daughter Chanel off for her first day of first grade. Although Coco thought she had her "emotions under control," the moment brought her to tears.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 08, 2022 10:42 PMTags
Celeb KidsIce-TCocoCelebrities
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too.

Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade.

In a video shared to Coco's Instagram page on Sept. 8, the mom said that she "wasn't emotional all morning until…….I gave her a hug goodbye." The clip first showed Chanel walking into school before cutting to footage of Coco in tears behind the steering wheel.

"I thought this year I had my emotions under control," Coco wrote. "It takes a minute to get a grip."

The 43-year-old chalked up the tough moment to "#MomLife." She further reflected on the milestone by saying, "I know you moms can relate... Who else is an emotional wreck on the 1st day of school?"

One day ago, Chanel's Instagram page shared a snapshot of the 6-year-old holding up a sign that celebrated her new grade and a few facts about herself.

photos
Coco and Baby Chanel's Disneyland Trip

So, what did fans learn about the first grader? She loves to dance, draw and make food—plus her goal is to be a singer when she's older. But let it be known that Chanel's favorite job is being her parents' baby girl.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Writer & Comedian David A. Arnold

2

Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Generosity After Divorce

3

See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

"I told mommy I know i'm a big girl but I want to stay your baby ..Can I be a big girl baby?," Chanel's Sept. 7 caption read. "And she told me no matter what I'm her baby forever."

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Writer & Comedian David A. Arnold

2

Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Generosity After Divorce

3

See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

4

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

5

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

Latest News

Meet the Season 8 Contestants for The Masked Singer

Exclusive

Christine Quinn Gets Candid About Her Selling Sunset Exit

All the Details Behind Selena Gomez's “Uniquely Raw" Documentary

Inside the Queen's Complicated Relationship With Princess Diana

Exclusive

How Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Kids Are Bonding With His Baby

A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Bond With Her Royal Corgis

Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Generosity After Divorce