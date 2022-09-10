These OMG Fashion Week Looks Prove It's Better to Be Bold and Never Basic

Before you swoon over New York Fashion Week's offerings, revisit the most head-turning, jaw-dropping and out-of-this-world looks to come out of Fashion Week.

Breaking the rules has never been more fabulous.

New York Fashion Week has officially kicked into high gear, bringing style fanatics wildly audacious looks that are anything but basic. Designers such as LaQuan Smith, Christian Cowan, Brandon Maxwell and dozens of others are guaranteed to showcase jaw-dropping spring/summer 2023 collections. 

But before we collectively swoon over the latest and greatest pieces to sweep the runways, we're breaking down some of the most OMG moments to come out of Fashion Week.

We're talking Thierry Mugler's iconic oyster dress from 1995 (you know, the one Cardi B wore to the 2019 Grammys) to Kerby Jean-Raymond's larger-than-life creation, in which a model strutted down the catwalk with a cape of hair rollers paired with an ultra-chic velvet robe.

And how can we forget about the time Karl Lagerfeld made everyone clutch their pearls when he made itty-bitty bikini tops in 1996 that were only big enough to feature the Chanel logo.

But don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to relive all of the risk-taking outfits to come out of Fashion Week.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Seeing Red

A model walks the runway during the Craig Green fall/winter 2022 show at The Factory in London.

VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Shiny Cover-Up

A model walks the runway at the Paco Rabanne Ready to Wear spring/summer 2021 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at 2021 Met Gala

The reality star wears a creation from Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia to the 2021 Met Gala, which capped New York Fashion Week.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Dream Machine

At the start of the internet age, Thierry Mugler gave the fashion world a futuristic fantasy in the former of his fall/winter 1995 couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week, during which supermodel Nadja Auermann channeled a bionic fembot in a reflective silver metal bodysuit. Interestingly, the creation was designed in collaboration with aircraft specialist Jean-Pierre Delcros.

Richard Bord/Getty Images
Seeing Double

With the appearance of Ming porcelain blended with baroque style, Guo Pei's 2019/2020 show was truly a work of art.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Crown Jewels

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, indeed! Richard Quinn's silver sparkly design proved that head-to-toe jewels are always a good idea.

Shutterstock
Seeing Double

Severed heads...but make it fashion. Gucci pushed the boundaries for its fall/winter runway in 2018. From the jarring head props to the wild prints and over-the-top layers, this was a show to remember. Of the striking line, Alessandro Michele said, "We are the Dr. Frankenstein of our lives. There's a clinical clarity about what I am doing. I was thinking of a space that represents the creative act. I wanted to represent the lab I have in my head. It's physical work, like a surgeon's."

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Little Black...Bra

Chanel is known for more than its famous tweed jackets and diamond-encrusted brooches. Thirteen years after he helmed the fashion house, Karl Lagerfeld pushed the envelope with the 1996 spring/summer collection, which featured itty-bitty bikinis, bum-baring dresses, muzzle-like accessories and more.

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
Outside the Box

Dior gave the phrase "out of the box" a whole new meaning with its daring and dazzling design for the fall/winter runway in 2019.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Bouquet Beauty

Gigi Hadid traipsed down the runway in a Moschino dress that looked like a literal bouquet of flowers at the spring/summer 2018 show.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Cross the Line

If there's one thing Iris Van Herpen knows how to do, it's steal the show with electrifying pieces. Case in point? The 2012 fall/winter collection was worthy of a museum display. The designer's collaborator, Julia Koerner, summed up the creations, saying they look like "a second skin on the body."

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Naked Truth

Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 1993 collection lit up the fashion world after he debuted this au natural look. Creating the illusion of a naked body, the bedazzled catsuit managed to appear both angelic and ethereal.

Cindy Ord/WireImage
Hair for It

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond sent fashion fans into a frenzy with this larger-than-life creation. From the multitude of rollers that created a cape-like silhouette to the ultra-chic velvet robe, we were hair for it.

courtesy/SIPA/Shutterstock
Think Pink

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Claudia Li gave people an escape from reality with unique creations—like this voluminous pink dress, which offered a dramatic neck bow, over-the-top puffed sleeves and layers of ruffles.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Less Is More

Sometimes, being risqué means wearing something as simple as a black bustier and matching trousers. Miley Cyrus' added leather gloves and zebra-print coat gave this Marc Jacobs fall 2020 design more edge.

Peter White/Getty Images
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

Only Valentino could make something both sexy and sophisticated all in one. This fiery red gown from the 2020 spring/summer runway was proof.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Mother of Pearl

Thierry Mugler debuted this breathtaking gown in 1995, which gave the illusion of a pearl in an oyster. It was a work of art, quite literally, as it was inspired and named after The Birth of Venus painting by Botticelli. And if it looks familiar, Cardi B dropped jaws at the 2019 Grammys wearing the vintage design.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Floral Fetish

Richard Quinn made a case for bondage face masks for the autumn/winter 2020 collection. The juxtaposition of the daring accessory mixed with the virtuous floral print made it a knock-out.

Peter White/Getty Images
Speaking Volumes

As Mae West once said, "It's better to be looked over than overlooked." It's safe to say all eyes were laser-focused on this one-of-a-kind Comme des Garçons design, which debuted during the fall/winter 2020/2021 collection in Paris Fashion Week.

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images
Heavenly Body

Guo Pei has clearly mastered the art of creating extravagant and ostentatious designs. For the spring/summer 2017 show, this diamond-embellished gown and its equally jewel-adorned headpiece made everyone ooh and aah.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Got It in the Bag

Moschino always brings electricity to the catwalk with deliciously kitschy and quirky designs—and this cheeky shopping bag dress wasn't any different.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Pretty in Pearls

John Galliano's 1997 runway collection for Dior fused the old with the new. His line was so breathtaking at the time, Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, compared him to the Christian Dior saying, "He has the same extraordinary mixture of romanticism, feminism, and modernity."

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Out-of-This-World

Rick Owens perfectly blended grunge, edge and style for the autumn/winter 2019 collection, in which models sashayed down the runway in futuristic-looking ensembles. The designer summed up his line perfectly, telling Vogue, "I felt like I needed some grim, determined glamour."

Courtsey of Schiaparelli
Go Big or Go Home

Bold and blinding accents were clearly Schiaparelli's theme for its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection. 

Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Flower Power

Thom Browne's decadent piece featured an explosion of flowers and mixed patterns for the 2020 Menswear spring/summer show. Let's just say the word "basique" wasn't part of the designer's vocabulary when creating this collection.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Shutterstock
Sugar Rush

Charlotte Olympia brought whimsy and camp to the runway for its 2017 spring/summer presentation. From the delicately placed jewels to the over-the-top strawberry shape, the designer proved style can be both playful and dashing.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Little Black Suit

Jason Wu perfectly upgraded a closet staple by adding a fun twist to a black suit. The design, which debuted during New York Fashion Week in 2021, brought the drama with exaggerated silhouettes and fun stitching.

Estrop/Getty Images
Making Waves

Iris Van Herpen's spring/summer 2017 show was chock-full of glitzy, glamorous and otherwordly pieces. Each design, such as this wave-like dress, deserved to be displayed in a museum.

Shutterstock
Orange You Glad

When in doubt, go for something bright and bold like this Emilio Pucci number from its fall/winter 2017 runway.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
A Parade of Flowers

Guo Pei made the fashion world swoon over this lavish design, which gave the illusion that the model was laying on a bed of flowers.

