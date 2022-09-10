These OMG Fashion Week Looks Prove It's Better to Be Bold and Never Basic

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Fashion Evolution

Breaking the rules has never been more fabulous.

New York Fashion Week has officially kicked into high gear, bringing style fanatics wildly audacious looks that are anything but basic. Designers such as LaQuan Smith, Christian Cowan, Brandon Maxwell and dozens of others are guaranteed to showcase jaw-dropping spring/summer 2023 collections.

But before we collectively swoon over the latest and greatest pieces to sweep the runways, we're breaking down some of the most OMG moments to come out of Fashion Week.

We're talking Thierry Mugler's iconic oyster dress from 1995 (you know, the one Cardi B wore to the 2019 Grammys) to Kerby Jean-Raymond's larger-than-life creation, in which a model strutted down the catwalk with a cape of hair rollers paired with an ultra-chic velvet robe.

And how can we forget about the time Karl Lagerfeld made everyone clutch their pearls when he made itty-bitty bikini tops in 1996 that were only big enough to feature the Chanel logo.