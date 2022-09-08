Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 to Pause Production Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

The Crown is paying their respects its titular character.

The Netflix drama's showrunner Peter Morgan said today that the series would pause filming season six due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The show follows the ups and downs of her reign, beginning with her ascent to the throne in 1952.

"The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," he noted in an email message to Deadline. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Season six of the Emmy-winning series was set to begin production this fall and would focus on the period between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Producers of the series have reportedly had their own "Operation London Bridge"—a.k.a. the official codename for the protocol that details what will happen when the Queen dies—for some time.

"We have our own version of Operation London Bridge," an insider close to production told The New York Post Sept. 8. "This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming. Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production, for at least a week. There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart."