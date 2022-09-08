How Blonde’s Ana de Armas Channeled Marilyn Monroe at the Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas knows that some like it hot!
The Blonde actress, who will portray Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film, channeled the Hollywood icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8. While attending the movie premiere, Ana slipped into a pretty in pink Louis Vuitton gown.
Ana's stunning design featured a plunging halter neckline and billowing pleated fabric that wrapped all over, which was reminiscent of Marilyn's iconic white halter dress from The Seven Year Itch. You know, the 1955 film where Marilyn infamously pulled down her pleated skirt as the subway vent fanned it up.
In addition, Ana's vibrant choice of pink and massive diamond jewelry pieces from Messika looked like a modern-day take on the sex symbol's costumes from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In the 1953 movie, Marilyn dressed in a hot pink dress, accessorizing with layers of diamonds, for the memorable musical number "Diamond's Are a Girl's Best Friend."
Earlier this month, Ana opened up about portraying one of the most famous actresses of all time.
"To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," she told L'Officiel. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."
But before the film streams on Netflix Sept. 23, take a look at Ana's head-turning look at the Venice Film Festival.