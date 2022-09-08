How Blonde’s Ana de Armas Channeled Marilyn Monroe at the Venice Film Festival

Watch : Venice Film Festival Fashion: Tessa Thompson & More

Ana de Armas knows that some like it hot!

The Blonde actress, who will portray Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film, channeled the Hollywood icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8. While attending the movie premiere, Ana slipped into a pretty in pink Louis Vuitton gown.

Ana's stunning design featured a plunging halter neckline and billowing pleated fabric that wrapped all over, which was reminiscent of Marilyn's iconic white halter dress from The Seven Year Itch. You know, the 1955 film where Marilyn infamously pulled down her pleated skirt as the subway vent fanned it up.

In addition, Ana's vibrant choice of pink and massive diamond jewelry pieces from Messika looked like a modern-day take on the sex symbol's costumes from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In the 1953 movie, Marilyn dressed in a hot pink dress, accessorizing with layers of diamonds, for the memorable musical number "Diamond's Are a Girl's Best Friend."