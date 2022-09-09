Louis Tomlinson Says It "Would Be a Shame" If One Direction Didn't Reunite

Watch : Liam Payne Hints at a Possible One Direction Reunion

They've got a whole lot of history.

During a Sept. 8 appearance on UK TV show Lorraine, Louis Tomlinson addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion. When asked by host Lorraine Kelly about getting the band back together, the singer said, "One day, there's a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn't. I hope so."



Along with Louis, One Direction was originally made up of singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The boy band originally found fame during the seventh season of the The X Factor, before eventually splitting up in 2016. While Zayn was the first to leave the group in 2015, the remaining four members put out one more album, Made In The A.M., before they split.

To Lorraine's suggestion of a "big event" that could bring the members back together, Louis agreed, telling her, "I hope so."