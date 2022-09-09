Louis Tomlinson Says It "Would Be a Shame" If One Direction Didn't Reunite

They've got a whole lot of history.
During a Sept. 8 appearance on UK TV show Lorraine, Louis Tomlinson addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion. When asked by host Lorraine Kelly about getting the band back together, the singer said, "One day, there's a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn't. I hope so."
Along with Louis, One Direction was originally made up of singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The boy band originally found fame during the seventh season of the The X Factor, before eventually splitting up in 2016. While Zayn was the first to leave the group in 2015, the remaining four members put out one more album, Made In The A.M., before they split.
To Lorraine's suggestion of a "big event" that could bring the members back together, Louis agreed, telling her, "I hope so."
Louis revealed he is preparing to release his second solo album Faith in the Future and confessed that the COVID-19 lockdown allowed him time to work on his musical style.
"Everyone's experience [of lockdowns] is individual," he said. "For myself, I spend a lot of my life thinking about what the next thing is. If I didn't have that time to reset, it may well have been a different record, so I feel happy to have that time."
The singer continued, "It was a bit of a process on my first record. There was an element of trial and error. Obviously coming out of a band the size of One Direction, it takes time to find yourself, musically, but I really think I've found it on this album and this single."
During the interview, Lorraine acknowledged that Faith in the Future seems to be an optimistic, upbeat record. Louis replied, "That was a conscious decision. On my first record, there was a weight to it emotionally which I think was right for the time, but I just wanted to break loose from that now and be optimistic."
Looking back, Louis shared his insight into dealing with the fame that came along with being one of the biggest boybands of his era, explaining, "It's easier to see now from the outside looking in, it was a crazy time but amazing to go through with other people. It would have been scary to go through it alone at that age."
But Louis isn't the only One Direction member to tease a possible reunion. During an Instagram live with Alesso in 2020, Liam shared that he had been FaceTiming with Niall recently. "I can't say too much," he teased. "Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off."
It's safe to say the fans are patiently waiting for a One Direction reunion. Story of our lives.