What Tom Hanks Has to Say About the A League Of Their Own Series

A League of Their Own Series Embraces Queer Stories

Tom Hanks thinks Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham hit it out of the park with their new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own.

The Pinocchio star shared his thoughts on the changes Jacobson and Graham made to the 1992 film, in which he played the no-nonsense Coach Jimmy Dugan. "I'm really glad it's here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original," he told The Hollywood Reporter Sept. 7. "That's where we are now. There's no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."

In the original film, director Penny Marshall merely hinted at the sexual orientation of the baseball players, as same-sex relationships were still stigmatized at the time. But now, the Prime Video series openly discusses and celebrates the queer community's impact on the sport.