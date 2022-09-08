This Squid Game Actor Is Joining the Star Wars Universe

Watch : "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

The force is with Lee Jung-jae.

The Squid Game actor is set to make his Star Wars debut with a starring role in Lucasfilm's new series The Acolyte, Deadline announced Sept. 8. Though no details about his character have been released yet, Jung-jae is set to play the male lead across from Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg. Jodie Turner-Smith will also be joining the cast.

E! News reached out to reps for Lucasfilm for comment, but did not hear back.

The studio first announced the Disney+ series in December 2020, describing it as "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." Showrunner Leslye Headland, who co-created Netflix's Russian Doll, told Vanity Fair that the series will take place in "a time period that we don't know much about"— roughly 100 years before the events of 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.