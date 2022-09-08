Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Gather to Pay Tribute

After news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, mourners from all over the world have gathered to honor the longest-reigning British monarch. See the touching photos.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Mourners have gathered from all over the globe to honor the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
 
The British monarch has died at the age of 96, as confirmed by a statement shared by the royal family on social media Sept. 8. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," their statement read. In reference to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the statement went on to state that "the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

News of Her Majesty's passing comes hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision." Following the development, royal family members including Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Andrew traveled to Scotland to be the Queen's side.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II made history as the longest-serving monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee in June.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

Read on for a touching look at those who have gathered to pay tribute to the Queen:

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
Samir Hussein/WireImage
London
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Toronto
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland
Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images
British Embassy, Berlin
Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
New York
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Tel Aviv
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
British Consul Generals Residence, Los Angeles
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Queen Victoria Memorial, Buckingham Palace
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Windsor Castle, England
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
London Stadium
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Sandringham
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Washington, DC
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Buckingham Palace
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buckingham Palace

