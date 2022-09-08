Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Gather to Pay Tribute

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Mourners have gathered from all over the globe to honor the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.



The British monarch has died at the age of 96, as confirmed by a statement shared by the royal family on social media Sept. 8. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," their statement read. In reference to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the statement went on to state that "the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

News of Her Majesty's passing comes hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision." Following the development, royal family members including Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Andrew traveled to Scotland to be the Queen's side.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II made history as the longest-serving monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee in June.