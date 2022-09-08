Here's How the Royal Family Is Honoring Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

The British royal family is honoring their late matriarch.
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, the royal family is honoring her life and 70-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom. The royal website has gone dark in honor of late Queen, with the homepage now showing a black background with a photo of the Queen on her throne wearing her crown, with the words, "Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022."
Along with the royal website, the family's social media accounts have been updated to pay tribute to the Queen, including those for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. The pages' avatars have been changed to a black and white version of the royal coat of arms.
The accounts all posted identical statements confirming the Queen's passing, alongside a black and white photo of the monarch smiling. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
King Charles III further mourned his late mother in separate remarks.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," his statement read. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
The King continued, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
The news of Her Majesty's death comes hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Sept. 8, revealing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and ultimately advised she "remain under medical supervision."