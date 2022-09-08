Spotlight On Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 5 Must-Haves From $28

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Since its launch in 2012, M.S Skincare has made a name for itself in the beauty and lifestyle space. Even at a first glance, it's easy to understand why: As a 100% vegan, organic, and sustainable skincare brand, it makes self-care a truly healthy ritual. Not only that, but it's owned by certified badass Anit Hora, a former esthetician who initially developed her products for close friends and family.
Drawing on formulas developed with Ayurvedic and Western Herbalism principles in mind, the botanical-enriched cleansers, creams, and oils offer a "multi-sensory experience" unlike any other skincare line. Plus, with options for nearly any skin type, there's a product in this unique line for everyone to love.
If you like your self-care free of irritants and harsh chemicals, full of revitalizing and nourishing ingredients you can pronounce, and in aesthetically pleasing packaging? M.S Skincare is the line for you. If you're just delving in, these are the five products we recommend checking out.
The Ritual Duo
With one lavender-rich Aum body oil and one restorative Ayurvedic clay mask, this detoxifying and soothing duo makes self-care into a ritual.
AMLA Booster Oil
Per the brand, this "supercharged" booster oil can be layered with your favorite moisturizer or used on its own to nourish and brighten your complexion.
The Double Cleanse
Described by M.S Skincare as "a deep and effective" ritual that won't irritate the skin, the famed Double Cleanse includes one Silk Cleansing Oil and one Mantra Skin Perfecting Cleanser. The brand recommends using the oil to remove pollutants from the skin, followed by the gentle cleanser to wash them away.
Dignitary Clarifying Face Oil
Developed as a "power remedy for congested skin," this clarifying blend of squalane, rosemary, and clary seed oils (among other botanicals!) is intended to treat inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and similar concerns.
Rosewater Cream Moisturizer
This bestselling cream is made with a rich infusion of coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, seaweed extracts, rosewater oil, and more. Intended to enhance your complexion's radiance, this moisturizer can be used any time of day and is gentle enough for any skin type, according to the brand.
Ready for a TV-tested glow? Here's how to shop the Love Island skincare products from the villa.