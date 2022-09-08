Spotlight On Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 5 Must-Haves From $28

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Since its launch in 2012, M.S Skincare has made a name for itself in the beauty and lifestyle space. Even at a first glance, it's easy to understand why: As a 100% vegan, organic, and sustainable skincare brand, it makes self-care a truly healthy ritual. Not only that, but it's owned by certified badass Anit Hora, a former esthetician who initially developed her products for close friends and family.

Drawing on formulas developed with Ayurvedic and Western Herbalism principles in mind, the botanical-enriched cleansers, creams, and oils offer a "multi-sensory experience" unlike any other skincare line. Plus, with options for nearly any skin type, there's a product in this unique line for everyone to love.

If you like your self-care free of irritants and harsh chemicals, full of revitalizing and nourishing ingredients you can pronounce, and in aesthetically pleasing packaging? M.S Skincare is the line for you. If you're just delving in, these are the five products we recommend checking out.