Spotlight On Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 5 Must-Haves From $28

Here's what you need to know about vegan beauty line M.S Skincare — and which sustainable skincare products are essentials for your shelf.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 08, 2022 7:58 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopNBCU CheckoutE! Insider
MS Skincare Spotlight

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Since its launch in 2012, M.S Skincare has made a name for itself in the beauty and lifestyle space. Even at a first glance, it's easy to understand why: As a 100% vegan, organic, and sustainable skincare brand, it makes self-care a truly healthy ritual. Not only that, but it's owned by certified badass Anit Hora, a former esthetician who initially developed her products for close friends and family.

Drawing on formulas developed with Ayurvedic and Western Herbalism principles in mind, the botanical-enriched cleansers, creams, and oils offer a "multi-sensory experience" unlike any other skincare line. Plus, with options for nearly any skin type, there's a product in this unique line for everyone to love. 

If you like your self-care free of irritants and harsh chemicals, full of revitalizing and nourishing ingredients you can pronounce, and in aesthetically pleasing packaging? M.S Skincare is the line for you. If you're just delving in, these are the five products we recommend checking out.

read
18 Spa Must-Haves For Pampering Yourself on National Face Mask Day

The Ritual Duo

With one lavender-rich Aum body oil and one restorative Ayurvedic clay mask, this detoxifying and soothing duo makes self-care into a ritual.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

AMLA Booster Oil

Per the brand, this "supercharged" booster oil can be layered with your favorite moisturizer or used on its own to nourish and brighten your complexion.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Double Cleanse

Described by M.S Skincare as "a deep and effective" ritual that won't irritate the skin, the famed Double Cleanse includes one Silk Cleansing Oil and one Mantra Skin Perfecting Cleanser. The brand recommends using the oil to remove pollutants from the skin, followed by the gentle cleanser to wash them away. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Dignitary Clarifying Face Oil

Developed as a "power remedy for congested skin," this clarifying blend of squalane, rosemary, and clary seed oils (among other botanicals!) is intended to treat inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and similar concerns.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Rosewater Cream Moisturizer

This bestselling cream is made with a rich infusion of coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, seaweed extracts, rosewater oil, and more. Intended to enhance your complexion's radiance, this moisturizer can be used any time of day and is gentle enough for any skin type, according to the brand.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for a TV-tested glow? Here's how to shop the Love Island skincare products from the villa.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

4

Stunning Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace Amid Queen's Death

5

70 Royally Fascinating Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Pay Tribute

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Spotlight On Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 5 Must-Haves From $28

How World Leaders Are Paying Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

70 Royally Fascinating Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Victoria Beckham, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth