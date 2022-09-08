How World Leaders Are Paying Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

These are tributes fit for a queen.
After Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Sept. 8, tributes from leaders and politicians spanning the globe paid homage to her life and legacy.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a joint statement calling the late queen "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."
After news of her death was made public, President Biden ordered American flags at U.S. government properties to be flow at half-mast until sunset on the day of the Queen's burial.
"We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation," the Bidens statement continued. "And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."
In a joint statement from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former President and First Lady said they were "awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service."
The Obamas also shone a light on Elizabeth's decades-spanning life of public service, both as Queen and in military capacities.
"During World War II, she became the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty," the statement read. "And through periods of prosperity and stagnation—from the moon landing to the fall of the Berlin Wall, to the dawn of the digital age—she served as a beacon of hope and stability for the people of the United Kingdom and the world."
Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton also issued a joint statement honoring the Queen's "extraordinary life."
"We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years," the Clintons said, "particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship."
Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosslyn Carter issued a joint statement, saying the Queen's "dignity, graciousness and sense of duty have been an inspiration."
Former President George W. Bush shared a couple of images of he and Elizabeth together along with a statement that read, "Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the late Queen, saying, "She was a constant presence in our lives—and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."
In the midst of a tumultuous time for his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also weighed in, writing, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old.