How World Leaders Are Paying Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

These are tributes fit for a queen.

After Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Sept. 8, tributes from leaders and politicians spanning the globe paid homage to her life and legacy.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a joint statement calling the late queen "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."

After news of her death was made public, President Biden ordered American flags at U.S. government properties to be flow at half-mast until sunset on the day of the Queen's burial.

"We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation," the Bidens statement continued. "And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."