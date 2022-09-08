Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day.

While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.

After attending a preview day on Sept. 7, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, marked their first official day of classes at Lambrook School in Windsor, England.

Back in August, William and Kate confirmed in a press release that their children would be attending a new school after the family relocated to Windsor from London. According to the school's website, the campus is equipped with a 25-meter swimming pool, a performing arts center and an orchard with chickens and rabbits.

The young royals' first day of school, however, will now be overshadowed by the death of their great-grandmother. On Sept. 8, the royal family confirmed the news on their official social media platforms, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."