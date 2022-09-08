Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Officially Change After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to embrace new roles.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, Prince William's father King Charles III (previously known as Prince Charles), ascended as monarch of the British throne. Of course, that likely has some wondering what will happen to Charles' Prince of Wales title, which he was given in 1958.

While the Prince of Wales website—which is now under construction following the queen's passing—previously noted that the title "is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne," William, who is currently known by his Duke of Cambridge title, has not been created the new Prince of Wales, as it is not a hereditary title. If (or likely when) William is appointed Prince of Wales, his wife Kate, the current Duchess of Cambridge, will become Princess of Wales, the first since William's late mother, Princess Diana. This means William and Kate, who are often referred to as the Cambridges, may be known as the Waleses in the future.

William was previously known as Wales thanks to his parents' Prince and Princess of Wales appointments.