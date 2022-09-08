Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story: Inside the Royal Couple's One-of-a-Kind Marriage

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

A love story fit for royalty.

On Sept. 8, the British royal family announced the heartbreaking news that Queen Elizabeth ll died at the age of 96, sharing in a Twitter statement, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The queen's death comes a little more than a year after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away in April 2021.

There's no deyning that the couple's decades-long relationship has stood the test of time. The longtime pair, who were parents to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, had an undeniable bond from the very beginning.

Because long before the couple ruled the British monarchy, the two met at the Britannia Royal Naval College in 1939 when Philip, an 18-year-old cadet, was introduced to Princess Elizabeth of England, 13, while she was touring the place.

You could call their encounter love at first sight, and it's said the pair exchanged letters throughout World War II.