What Camilla’s Role as Queen Consort Means

It's the dawn of a new era.

Following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced that her eldest son, Charles, is officially the King of the United Kingdom. As such, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been given the title Queen Consort, as confirmed by the palace in their statement.

For some, this may come as a surprise, as Clarence House previously stated in 2005 that Camilla would be referred to as Princess Consort when Charles assumed the throne.

However, in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth shared that she would like the former Duchess of Cornwall to be called the Queen Consort. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said during her Jubilee celebrations, "and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."