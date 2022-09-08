King Charles Mourns the Death of His "Beloved Mother" Queen Elizabeth II

After Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, King Charles III spoke about the longest reigning monarch and his "much-loved Mother.”

By Elyse Dupre Sep 08, 2022 7:00 PMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebrities
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Moments after Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, her son, now King Charles III, paid tribute to the fearless leader he paid witness to for 73 years.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the royal, formerly known as Prince Charles, wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change," he continued, "my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace announced that the King and his wife The Queen Consort—formerly known as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—"will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

In addition to King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her three other children—Princess AnnePrince Andrew and Prince Edward—as well as eight grandchildren—including Prince William and Prince Harry—and 12 great-grandchildren.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Back in February, the Queen, who reigned for 70 years, expressed her desire for the public to support King Charles and the Queen Consort when he takes the throne.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said in a statement at the time, "and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

4

Stunning Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace Amid Queen's Death

5

70 Royally Fascinating Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Pay Tribute

See How The Royal Family Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Spotlight On Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 5 Must-Haves From $28

How World Leaders Are Paying Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

70 Royally Fascinating Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Victoria Beckham, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth