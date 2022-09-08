King Charles Mourns the Death of His "Beloved Mother" Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Moments after Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, her son, now King Charles III, paid tribute to the fearless leader he paid witness to for 73 years.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the royal, formerly known as Prince Charles, wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change," he continued, "my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace announced that the King and his wife The Queen Consort—formerly known as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—"will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."