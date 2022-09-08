Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: All About the Personal Doctor Who Treated Her in Recent Years

Amid Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96 following rapidly declining health, many have wondered what her medical care was like.

On Sept. 7, hours before announcing she had passed, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision." The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, was monitored and treated by a team of medical personal, who typically did not work full time for her but were on call 24/7. For almost a decade, they were led by Prof. Sir Huw Thomas.

Here's what to know about the royal physician:

1. Physician to the Queen

In 2014, Thomas was appointed to the role of head of the medical household and Physician to the Queen—a title dating back to 1557. He has served on the team of royal doctors since 2005.