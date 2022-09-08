Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: All About the Personal Doctor Who Treated Her in Recent Years

Amid Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96 following rapidly declining health, many have wondered what her medical care was like.
On Sept. 7, hours before announcing she had passed, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision." The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, was monitored and treated by a team of medical personal, who typically did not work full time for her but were on call 24/7. For almost a decade, they were led by Prof. Sir Huw Thomas.
Here's what to know about the royal physician:
1. Physician to the Queen
In 2014, Thomas was appointed to the role of head of the medical household and Physician to the Queen—a title dating back to 1557. He has served on the team of royal doctors since 2005.
2. He's a Gastroenterologist
Thomas is a consulting gastroenterologist at St Mary's Hospital in London, and professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London's department of surgery and cancer. He has co-authored medical studies on colorectal cancer.
3. He Oversaw the Queen's COVID-19 Recovery
Thomas was responsible for treating the queen when she contracted COVID-19 this past February.
In April, the monarch said in a video call to a fellow former virus patient at Royal London Hospital, "It [COVID] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?" She added, "This horrible pandemic. It's not a nice result."
The queen also dealt with other medical issues over the past year. Since fall 2021, she suffered from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems."
4. That's Sir Huw Thomas to You
In 2021, Thomas was appointed a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO), which recognizes distinguished personal service to the British monarchy.
5. He's Treated Kate Middleton Too
Per the Press Association, Thomas was part of the medical team who looked after Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, when she gave birth to her and William's second child Princess Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Prince Louis in 2018 at St Mary's Hospital in London.