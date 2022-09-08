Prince Charles Officially Becomes King After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Prince Charles has ascended to the throne.



The Queen's eldest son, 73, has been confirmed to be the new reigning British monarch immediately following his mother's death.

In accordance with British rule, the King's succession comes just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The royal family shared the news of her passing in a statement posted to social media, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."



Before his promotion, Charles had cemented himself as both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history (his title as Prince of Wales has been held since July 1958) thanks to the fact that his mother was the longest serving monarch for over 70 years.