Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps

Hilary Duff has one talented toddler.

The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.

"She loves to perform, so I love watching her," the actress told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "We'll be driving and I'll just adjust my mirror to see what she's doing back there, and she is really putting on a show."

Hilary also shared that Banks also has a "pretty good fashion sense," which includes wanting to wear "a princess dress to school every day."

While Banks is taking after her performer parents—as Hilary shares her two daughters with musician husband Matthew Koma—her eldest seems to be following in his father's, former hockey player Mike Comrie. Hilary and Mike finalized their divorce in 2016.