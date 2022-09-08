End of an Era: Queen Elizabeth II's Stature as Monarch and Matriarch Will Never Be Matched

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors are "Concerned" for Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II was a singular figure, one of the most visible leaders on the world stage for more than half a century and the matriarch of a sprawling dynasty who kept kin and country together through tough times.

And while her influence had waned in recent years, as the concept of empire has lost its appeal and new ways replace the old, the queen's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 unquestionably signaled the end of an era.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch had enjoyed robust health until recently, when a short hospital stay, advisement against travel and reports of doctors wanting her to give up her nightly tipple signaled that not all was well. And though her front was ever brave, she simply may not have felt entirely like herself since her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

But while her final years were upended here and there by turmoil among her heirs—four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren at last count—she remained the most popular member of the royal family at home and leaves an unbelievable legacy, never to be matched as the world, let alone the United Kingdom, lurches into its uncertain future.