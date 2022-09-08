Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Throws Shade at New iPhone

Watch : Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris

Perhaps this apple does fall far from the tree where it concerns tech.

Eve Jobs—the daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs—shared her thoughts on the upcoming new iPhone by posting a meme to her Instagram Story. And it's safe to say Apple isn't quite selling Eve on their latest product.

The 24-year-old model reposted meme featured a photo of a man holding a gifted striped burgundy shirt, and it's identical to the one he already has on. The text on the meme reads, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."

Earlier that day, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new phone at an Apple event in Cupertino, California. Tim took as head of Apple in 2011 after Steve passed from pancreatic cancer.