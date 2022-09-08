Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Throws Shade at New iPhone

Perhaps this apple does fall far from the tree where it concerns tech.
Eve Jobs—the daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs—shared her thoughts on the upcoming new iPhone by posting a meme to her Instagram Story. And it's safe to say Apple isn't quite selling Eve on their latest product.
The 24-year-old model reposted meme featured a photo of a man holding a gifted striped burgundy shirt, and it's identical to the one he already has on. The text on the meme reads, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."
Earlier that day, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new phone at an Apple event in Cupertino, California. Tim took as head of Apple in 2011 after Steve passed from pancreatic cancer.
Although Eve might not share her father's love of tech, she has started a different venture of her own that she is passionate about.
Earlier this year, Eve shared that she had signed with a modeling agency.
Posting a Polaroid snap of herself, she wrote in a May post, "Now represented by @dnamodels."
According to their website, DNA Models represents stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Imaan Hammam and Kaia Gerber.
And while she might be a recently signed model, Eve is be no means a novice to the modeling world.
In September 2021, she took part in the Coperni runway show where she walked for Paris Fashion Week.
She later shared photos on her Instagram celebrating her accomplishment, writing, "I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is."
She added, "It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni."