Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life in Pictures

Still, no one was by her side longer than her beloved husband, who died a little over a year ago, making him the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. A photo of the late queen sitting alone at his funeral as a result of coronavirus protocols was particularly striking on the solemn occasion.

But it's just one of many images that have helped capture every step of her extraordinary life. To take a walk down memory lane and revisit the queen's many picture-worthy moments, just keep scrolling.