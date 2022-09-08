Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the British throne at 25, has passed away at the age of 96.

On Sept. 8, the official Twitter account belonging to the royal family confirmed the news, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The news comes hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Sept. 8, sharing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

While Her Majesty stayed busy with a variety of royal engagements even in the final years of her life, some royal watchers grew concerned about her heath after the Queen started using a cane and was briefly hospitalized in October 2021 for an undisclosed ailment.

In February, the fears grew stronger after she tested positive for COVID-19, just weeks after she celebrated 70 years on the British throne to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history. However, the Queen would make a rare appearance a little over three months later in May at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.