Amal Clooney Dazzles in Bright Yellow Mini Dress During Night Out With George Clooney

Watch : Necessary Realness: Harry Styles, George Clooney & Colin Jost GOT IT

Amal Clooney brought the glitz and glamour with her latest look.

On Sept. 7, the human rights lawyer stepped out in sparkly style with husband George Clooney to attend the Ticket to Paradise after-party in London, England. For their late night outing, Amal shined bright in a sequin yellow mini dress, which featured a mock turtleneck, dramatic bell sleeves and a faint stripe pattern etched all over.

She completed her fabulous look with metallic silver pointed pumps, a gold clutch and bold red wine lip color.

As for George? He let his wife steal the spotlight, as he wore a simple black bomber jacket with a matching shirt and denim jeans.

Of course, this wasn't Amal's only head-turning outfit to celebrate her husband's latest film, which also stars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd. Earlier in the day, the lawyer walked hand-in-hand with George, wearing a stunning sequins seashell green slip dress.