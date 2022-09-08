Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold.

The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7.

"David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8 Instagram post, adding that she loves and is praying for David's wife, Julie L. Harkness, and their two daughters, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn. "May God wrap His arms around you like you've never felt before."

In her post, Candace shared a photo of David and a picture of herself and the late comedian laughing together while on set.

Candace's tribute comes just one day after David's family released a statement announcing that he had passed away at the age of 54.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold," the family said, per Deadline. "David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."